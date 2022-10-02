 

Blackhawks F Katchouk will be sidelined by ankle sprain

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Updated 10/2/2022 4:09 PM

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday.

The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.

 

The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 12 at Colorado.

The team also said forward Jujhar Khaira is day to day with a right ankle injury.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

