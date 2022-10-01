Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday, Sept. 26, after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after suffering multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier this week.

Cleveland downgraded the star on Saturday from questionable to out before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. Garrett will not make the trip.

The 26-year-old Garrett sustained injuries to his shoulder, biceps and had several cuts and bruises after he veered off a road near his home, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his Porsche on Monday after practice.

On Friday, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries.

Garrett, who has been cited numerous times by police for speeding, said the accident was a 'wake-up' call and he pledged to be more careful driving.

Garrett is one of the NFL's elite pass rushers and Cleveland's defense just isn't the same without him on the field. The Browns could also be without end Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Clowney sat out last week's win over Pittsburgh with the injury.

The Browns also signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

