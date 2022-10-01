 

Star RB Ibrahim out for No. 21 Minnesota against Purdue

  • Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes against Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Minnesota won 34-7.

    Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes against Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Minnesota won 34-7. Associated Press

 
Updated 10/1/2022 12:28 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- No. 21 Minnesota held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game on Saturday against Purdue, a week after he appeared to injure an ankle.

Ibrahim, who has 567 rushing yards in four games that was the second-most in the FBS entering the week, was hurt during Minnesota's 34-7 win at Michigan State. He limped off the field, got treatment and returned to that game, finishing with 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

 

Ibrahim practiced this week and went through pregame warmups, but Trey Potts started in his place and took the the majority of the carries in the first half. Ibrahim, a sixth-year player who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2021 opener, was on the sideline in full uniform.

Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned to action after being held out of the previous game against Florida Atlantic.

