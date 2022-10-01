Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

Waters from a rain-swollen pond cover grass and a foot path around Quarterman Park in North Charleston, S.C., after Hurricane Ian brought sheets of rain to the area. Earlier Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said there had been no reported deaths in the state associated with the storm, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm. Associated Press

Flood waters cover the street of the South Battery in Charleston, S.C., during Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP) Associated Press

Debbie and Lou Evans push their dog Brody on a hotel luggage cart they found amidst the wreckage, as they come to check on their home, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Men walk past destroyed homes and debris as they walk to survey damage to other properties, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Holly Ciaglia looks for her and her partner Evan Mackay's personal belongings on the ground two days after their mobile home was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at Red Coconut RV Park in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. After visiting Fort Myers Beach for 18 years, the couple had finally decided to move there for good, purchasing in Red Coconut three weeks ago. Associated Press

A powerboat lies atop a tall pile of debris from destroyed beachfront homes and businesses, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter takes off on Sanibel Island, Fla., with people affected by Hurricane Ian, as seen from inside a damaged home, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

An Estero Island resident carries empty jerrycans as he walks to get off the island in search of gas, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

A road is completely filled with a tall pile of debris from destroyed beachfront homes and businesses, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Friends seeing each other for the first time since the passage of Hurricane Ian stop to embrace, as they walk and bike on the island to collect belongings from whatever remains of their homes, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Holly Ciaglia, left, kisses her partner Evan Mackay after they found, then lost, and found again their unbroken bottle of champagne, bought to celebrate their new life in Fort Myers Beach, in the wreckage of Red Coconut RV Park, after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. After visiting Fort Myers Beach for 18 years, the couple had finally decided to move there for good, purchasing in Red Coconut three weeks ago. Associated Press

A figurine rests on debris in the wreckage of Red Coconut RV Park, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this photo taken with a drone, debris from destroyed buildings swept from the beachfront lies amid damaged homes, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Shrimp boats lie jumbled together and run aground two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos Island area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

John Quigley carries a piece of artwork made by his daughter, the only thing he found to salvage from his collapsed home, as he pulls his girlfriend's son Sebastian in a cart while walking off the island, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Damaged airplanes and hangars are seen at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

FEMA USAR South Florida Task Force 2 rescue team members evacuate John Van Fleet, who has a very swollen right leg, on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Van Fleet said even though he had an injured leg, "Physically, I'm OK; mentally, I'm a basket case." Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

The Times Square area near the Lynn Hall Pier has been reduced to rubble on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Emergency workers walk past the remains of a clothing store, blown out by Hurricane Ian, in the Times Square area near the Lynn Hall Pier on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Island residents await evacuation on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Island residents walk around the downtown area on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

A woman hands a box through a hole in her garage door on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Ana Kapel walks through what is left of the Times Square area near the Lynn Hall Pier on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

John Van Fleet, who has a very swollen right leg, is evacuated from his home by FEMA USAR South Florida Task Force 2 rescue team members on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Van Fleet said even though he had an injured leg, "Physically, I'm OK; mentally, I'm a basket case." Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers walk with Bobby, right, and Sue Stillwell, left, to retrieve their luggage from a third-floor beachfront condo, as FWC officials help the couple to evacuate, after Hurricane Ian tore through about one week into the couple's planned three month vacation, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

A massive tree split during the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian bends over power lines and spills out into the street, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Associated Press

A damaged airplane is seen at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

An airplane lies in a ditch at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Island residents await evacuation on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Water streams past buildings on the oceanfront after Hurricane Ian passed by the area, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla. Associated Press

A massive tree split during the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian bends over power lines and spills out into the street on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Associated Press

Jordan, right, and Chris Libak of south Fort Myers pilot their boat as the couple and their friends volunteer to do wellness checks and provide assistance to people isolated in their homes, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site of what used to be the store on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

FEMA USAR South Florida Task Force 2 rescue team members evacuate John Van Fleet, who has a very swollen right leg, on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Van Fleet said even though he had an injured leg, "Physically, I'm OK; mentally, I'm a basket case." Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

A classic sports car sits where it landed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

Wind gusts, blowing down King Street, twist umbrellas during Hurricane Ian in Charleston, S.C., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier via AP) Associated Press

Eduardo Tocuya carries a dog he recovered in hopes of reuniting it with its owners, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm's second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.

The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina. It has since weakened to a still-dangerous post-tropical cyclone and was crossing North Carolina toward Virginia overnight, pushing heavy rains toward the Mid-Atlantic states.

At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm's tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Meanwhile, distraught residents waded through knee-high water on Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.

'I want to sit in the corner and cry. I don't know what else to do,' Stevie Scuderi said after shuffling through her mostly destroyed Fort Myers apartment, the mud in her kitchen clinging to her purple sandals.

In South Carolina, Ian's center came ashore near Georgetown, a small community along the Winyah Bay about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of historic Charleston. The storm washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two connected to the popular tourist town of Myrtle Beach.

The storm's winds were much weaker on Friday than during Ian's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast earlier in the week. There authorities and volunteers were still assessing the damage as shocked residents tried to make sense of what they just lived through.

Anthony Rivera, 25, said he had to climb through the window of his first floor apartment during the storm to carry his grandmother and girlfriend to the second floor. As they hurried to escape the rising water, the storm surge had washed a boat right up next to his apartment.

'That's the scariest thing in the world because I can't stop no boat,' he said. 'I'm not Superman.'

Even though Ian has long passed over Florida, new problems continued to arise. A 14-mile (22-kilometer) stretch of major Interstate 75 was closed late Friday in both directions in the Port Charlotte area because of the huge amount of water swelling the Myakka River.

The official death toll climbed throughout the day on Friday, with authorities warning it would likely rise much higher once crews made a more comprehensive sweep of the damage. Searches on Friday were aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said. He described one submerged home as an example.

'The water was up over the rooftop, right, but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify that it appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many,' Guthrie said.

The dead included a 68-year-old woman swept into the ocean by a wave and a 67-year-old man who who fell into rising water inside his home while awaiting rescue.

Authorities also said a 22-year-old woman died after an ATV rollover from a road washout and a 71-year-old man suffered a fatal fall from a rooftop while putting up rain shutters. Another three people died in Cuba earlier in the week.

Hurricane Ian has likely caused 'well over $100 billion'' in damage, including $63 billion in privately insured losses, according to the disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Company, which regularly issues flash catastrophe estimates. If those numbers are borne out, that would make Ian at least the fourth costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

In the Sarasota suburb of North Point, Florida, residents of the Country Club Ridge subdivision waded Friday through waterlogged streets. John Chihil solemnly towed a canoe and another small boat through the ankle-deep water.

'There's really not much to feel. It's an act of God, you know?' he said. "I mean, that's all you can do is pray and hope for a better day tomorrow.'

___

Gomez Licon reported from Punta Gorda, Florida; Associated Press contributors include Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida, Terry Spencer, Tim Reynolds and in Fort Myers, Florida; Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Daniel Kozin in North Port, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina.