Toddler in SUV killed in drive-by shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.

The boy was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other children around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Chicago's southwest side when someone in the rear seat of a car opened fire, striking the boy in the head, police said.

The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.