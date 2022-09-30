 

SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian

  • Residents check on their flooded home, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

    Residents check on their flooded home, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

  • A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.

    A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/30/2022 12:41 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This weekend's SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF's on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday.

 

Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast before moving across the state, impacting Orlando and other communities in the storm's path.

Gametime Wednesday night is 7 p.m. EDT.

