SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian
Updated 9/30/2022 12:41 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. -- This weekend's SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday.
The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF's on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday.
Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast before moving across the state, impacting Orlando and other communities in the storm's path.
Gametime Wednesday night is 7 p.m. EDT.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.