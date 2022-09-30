Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using 'all available means'
Updated 9/30/2022 7:28 AM
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using 'all available means.'
