Auditor: All Indiana state tax rebate payments mailed out

Updated 9/30/2022 1:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state's budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said.

'We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,' Klutz said in a statement Thursday. 'Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.'

 

More than 1.5 million checks with the $125 refund were mailed, Klutz's office said.

Eligible Hoosiers will also receive additional payments for $200 for individuals or $400 for couples filing jointly.

The Indiana Department of Revenue notes the eligibility requirements for the two refunds are different. Although all who were eligible for the initial $125 payment qualify for the subsequent $200 refund, some who were not eligible for the first do qualify for the second.

Direct deposit payments for the first round of rebates were sent starting in May.

