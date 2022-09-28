White Sox head into matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (76-78, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-79, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-9, 3.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Twins -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a seven-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 75-79 overall and 45-34 at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Chicago has a 76-78 record overall and a 41-35 record in road games. The White Sox have gone 31-58 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight home runs, 47 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .312 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 14-for-38 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu ranks second on the White Sox with a .303 batting average, and has 36 doubles, 15 home runs, 60 walks and 73 RBI. A.J. Pollock is 11-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.