Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win

New York Yankees'Aaron Judge (99) follows through on his 61st home run of the season, next to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting his 61st home run of the season, off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tim Mayza, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run, his 61st homer of the season, during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.

The ball dropped into Toronto's bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.

Judge's mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees. Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Judge had gone seven games without a home run - his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees' 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season. The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.

Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

METS 5, MARLINS 4, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK -- Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs - including the winning single in the 10th inning - to rally New York past Miami and back into sole possession of the NL East lead.

By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets.

Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day. Both clubs have six games remaining in the only division race not decided. One win at Truist Park would give the Mets the season-series tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Escobar hit a two-run homer in the seventh and tied it on a two-run single with two outs in the eighth.

Drew Smith (3-3) struck out two in a perfect inning for the win. Dylan Floro (1-3) was the loser.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON -- CJ Abrams drove in the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit to lift Washington past Atlanta.

The Braves dropped a game behind the New York Mets in the NL East, with the teams set to open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.

Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

Matt Olson had two hits, including his 30th homer of the season, for the Braves.

Kyle Finnegan (6-4) pitched two innings for the win.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 1

MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost Milwaukee's playoff hopes with a victory over NL Central champion St. Louis.

The victory, Milwaukee's first since Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies' loss to the Chicago Cubs, moved the Brewers within a game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play.

Woodruff (13-4) was only at 98 pitches when Matt Bush took over to start the seventh. The move backfired immediately when Andrew Knizner led off the inning with his second homer in two days.

Cardinals starter Jose Quintana (6-7) struck out seven in five innings.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1

BOSTON -- Anthony Santander and Baltimore were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a loss to Boston, hurting the Orioles' chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.

Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games.

Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's 13-9 loss at Fenway Park.

The 42-year-old Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball. Matt Barnes handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dean Kremer (8-6) was the loser.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat Kansas City for their fifth straight victory.

MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.

Scheduled Tigers starter Matt Manning was scratched just before game time because of arm fatigue. Will Vest pitched the first inning, allowing Melendez's homer, and the next six relievers combined for eight shutout innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

Daniel Lynch (4-12) took the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ASTROS 2, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON -- Houston squandered an opportunity to wrap up the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks past the Astros.

With the loss and the New York Yankees' 8-3 win at Toronto, the Astros' magic number to clinch the AL's top seed remained at one.

Carson Kelly started the Arizona 10th on second and advanced when Geraldo Perdomo led off with a bunt single against Will Smith (0-3). Kelly then scored when Daulton Varsho bounced to second for a fielder's choice.

Arizona ace Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-run ball. He struck out six and walked one. Reyes Moronta (2-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for the victory. Mark Melancon pitched the 10th for his 18th save.

GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND -- Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to lift AL Central champion Cleveland past Tampa Bay.

Rosario lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.

Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner.

Guardians rookie Gabriel Ãrias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.

The Guardians won the AL Central on Sunday. They are 8-1 in their last nine.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.

After Yohan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis DÃ­az (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman singled into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits and the Twins sent Chicago to its eighth straight loss.

Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins, who tied the White Sox for second place in the AL Central at 76-79 after spending the last 19 days in third. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to win the division.

Caleb Thielbar (4-2) got four outs in relief for the victory. Johnny Cueto (7-10) was the loser.

CUBS 3, PHILLIES 1

CHICAGO -- Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning in Philadelphia's loss to Chicago.

Philadelphia dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Nola (10-13) was charged with four runs - all in the fifth - and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski (3-1) was the winner and Manuel Rodriguez got two outs for his fourth save.

