Restaurant fire kills 17 people in northeastern China
Posted9/28/2022 7:00 AM
BEIJING -- A restaurant fire killed 17 people on Wednesday in the city of Changchun in northeastern China, authorities said.
The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone, according to a social media post by the zone's management committee.
Three other people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the post said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Changchun is an auto manufacturing center and the capital of Jilin province.
