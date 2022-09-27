Pro-Moscow officials: People in occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia voted to join Russia in Kremlin-run referendums
Updated 9/27/2022 1:59 PM
KYIV, Ukraine -- Pro-Moscow officials: People in occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia voted to join Russia in Kremlin-run referendums.
