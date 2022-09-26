Auburn loses 2nd center, Tate Johnson, to injury

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. Associated Press

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn has lost its second center of the season with Tate Johnson slated for surgery on his left elbow.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that Johnson is scheduled for surgery on the elbow Thursday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks but could be out for the season. Jalil Irvin replaced him after Johnson went down with the injury against Missouri.

Avery Jernigan has also worked at center.

Johnson had taken over after sixth-year center Nick Brahms retired from football just ahead of the season opener after attempting to return from knee surgery.

Harsin said quarterback T.J. Finley will practice this week after missing the Missouri game with an injury to his right shoulder. Robby Ashford started in a 17-14 overtime win and is listed as the starter on the depth chart going into Saturday night's game against LSU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF