 

FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight

  • Serbia's Mina Dordevic, left, and Mali's Salimatou Kourouma compete for a loose ball during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

    Serbia's Mina Dordevic, left, and Mali's Salimatou Kourouma compete for a loose ball during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Associated Press

  • Mali's Salimatou Kourouma, right, is tries to lay up past Serbia's Tina Krajisnik during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

    Mali's Salimatou Kourouma, right, is tries to lay up past Serbia's Tina Krajisnik during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Associated Press

  • Serbia's Yvonne Anderson, right, goes around Mali's Kamite Elizabeth Dabou during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

    Serbia's Yvonne Anderson, right, goes around Mali's Kamite Elizabeth Dabou during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/26/2022 8:41 PM

SYDNEY -- FIBA has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team's loss to Serbia on Monday at the women's World Cup.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media.

 

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.

Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country's first World Cup game since 2010, when the team went 1-4.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 