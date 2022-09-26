Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported
Posted9/26/2022 7:00 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya -- A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing.
Kenya's national broadcaster reported that at least three people died in the accident in Kirigiti.
It is not immediately clear what caused the building collapse.
Such events are not uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.
