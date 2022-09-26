Grains lower, Livestock lower
Updated 9/26/2022 2:41 PM
Wheat for Dec. declined 22.50 cents at $8.58 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 10.50 cents at $6.6625 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 16.50 cents at $3.7850 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 14.50 cents at $14.1125 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .78 cent at $1.4347 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.7687 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 2.25 cents at $.9037 a pound.
