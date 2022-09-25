 

Auger-Aliassime, Sock cut Team World's deficit at Laver Cup

  • Team World's Jack Sock, left, and Felix Auger-Aliassime react during a match against Team Europe's Andy Murray, left, talks to Matteo Berrettini on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

    Team World's Jack Sock, left, and Felix Auger-Aliassime react during a match against Team Europe's Andy Murray, left, talks to Matteo Berrettini on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Associated Press

  • Team Europe's Andy Murray reacts as he receives medical treatment during a match against Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

    Team Europe's Andy Murray reacts as he receives medical treatment during a match against Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Associated Press

  • Team Europe's Andy Murray bleeds as he serves to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

    Team Europe's Andy Murray bleeds as he serves to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Associated Press

  • Team Europe's Andy Murray falls after returning a ball to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

    Team Europe's Andy Murray falls after returning a ball to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/25/2022 8:13 AM

LONDON -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock came back to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the last doubles match of the Laver Cup on Sunday, cutting Team World's deficit against Team Europe to 8-7.

Murray, who owns three Grand Slam titles, was treated by a trainer after cutting his right leg during the loss.

 

The three-day team competition founded by Roger Federer's management company was to wrap up with three remaining singles matches, including Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, heading right back out on court to face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Victories are worth three points apiece Sunday; the first team to 13 will win.

Sock paired with fellow American Frances Tiafoe to beat Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday night in the last match of the 41-year-old Federer's career.

Djokovic won matches in both singles and doubles on Saturday in his first action since winning Wimbledon in July. That helped give Team Europe an 8-4 lead heading into Sunday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 