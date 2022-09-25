Patriots K Folk makes 57th straight FG from inside 50 yards
Updated 9/25/2022 1:08 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards - an NFL record.
Folk hasn't missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.
The kick cut the Baltimore lead to 7-3 and broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17.
Folk made one of two field-goal attempts in the first two games, missing from 52 yards against Pittsburgh last week.
