 

Despite Texas plan to end rape, assault clinics remain busy

  Evidence tape is seen with a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets."

    Evidence tape is seen with a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Associated Press

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/25/2022 8:46 AM

Rape crisis centers in Texas say their caseloads remain high a year after a new abortion law that made no exceptions for rape victims went into effect

