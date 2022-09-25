Despite Texas plan to end rape, assault clinics remain busy

Evidence tape is seen with a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Associated Press

A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, is unpacked in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Associated Press

A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, rests on a table in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Associated Press

A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, is unpacked in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Associated Press