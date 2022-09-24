 

Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde to go on season-ending IR

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/24/2022 10:55 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Jack Bechta added in a message posted on his Twitter account that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season.

 

Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo's 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.

The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start.

Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL's top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 