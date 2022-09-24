 

BarÃ§a defenders KoundÃ©, AraÃºjo injured on national duty

  • Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after falling to the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

    Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after falling to the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/24/2022 10:53 AM

BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona defenders Jules KoundÃ© and Ronald AraÃºjo are sidelined for an undetermined period after sustaining leg injuries while playing for their national teams.

Barcelona said on Saturday that medical tests revealed KoundÃ© has a left hamstring injury after playing for France in its 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League on Thursday.

 

AraÃºjo damaged a tendon in his right thigh, the club said, during Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Iran on Friday.

The defenders were examined by Barcelona club doctors after returning from their national teams. Barcelona did not say how long it expects both to be out.

The two have been regular starters for coach Xavi HernÃ¡ndez.

Their injuries leave Xavi with Ãric GarcÃ­a, Andreas Christensen and Gerard Pique as center backs. KoundÃ©, who also plays at right back, can be replaced by newcomer HÃ©ctor BellerÃ­n or veteran Sergi Roberto.

Over the next three weeks, Barcelona faces two Champions League group games against Inter Milan and a clÃ¡sico against Real Madrid on Oct. 16.

