Roberts, Brittain spark Air Force in 48-20 win over Nevada

Air Force linebacker Alec Mock, right, tackles Nevada running back Toa Taua, left, after a run during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Air Force running back Brad Roberts, front top right, runs for yardage against Nevada defensive backs Bentlee Sanders, center, and Aedan Seiuli (46) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Nevada quarterback Nate Cox (16) scores a touchdown against Air Force on a keeper during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Air Force linebacker Alec Mock, second from left, and defensive end Jayden Thiergood, right, bring down Nevada quarterback Nate Cox, center, after a short gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Air Force running back Brad Roberts, left, runs for a gain as Nevada defensive back Bentlee Sanders (20) brings him down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Air Force wide receiver David Cormier (7) catches a pass from quarterback Ben Brittain (not shown) for a touchdown reception as Nevada defensive back Jaden Dedman (15) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Brad Roberts had 123 yards and three touchdowns rushing, Ben Brittain threw an 80-yard touchdown pass and Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20 on Friday night.

Brittain's 80-yard pass to David Cormier in the second quarter was the Falcons' only completed pass of the game. It was backup QB Brittain's first and only pass attempt since the 2020 season.

For Roberts, it was the second time in three games that he scored three rushing touchdowns, which is his career high. He also scored three times in a 41-10 win over Colorado two weeks ago.

The Falcons (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) had 541 total yards, 461 on the ground. John Lee Eldridge had eight carries for 102 yards. With its ground game eating up time on the clock, Air Force had a 43:41-16:19 advantage in time of possession.

Toa Taua had seven carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) Nate Cox completed 12 of 20 passes for 130 yards.

