Embattled Sarver says he's decided to sell Suns, Mercury

FILE- Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Dec. 11, 2019 in Phoenix. PayPal said Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends. Sarver was suspended this week, plus fined $10 million, after an investigation showed a pattern of lewd, misogynistic, and racist speech and conduct during his 18 years as owner of the Suns. Associated Press

FILE - PayPal CEO Dan Schulman participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit: A World of Change at The TimesCenter on Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. PayPal said Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends. Sarver was suspended this week, plus fined $10 million, after an investigation showed a pattern of lewd, misogynistic, and racist speech and conduct during his 18 years as owner of the Suns. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling 'is the best course of action."

'But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past," Sarver wrote in a statement. 'For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Sarver bought the teams in July 2004. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one.

