Suspended owner Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Updated 9/21/2022 11:55 AM
PHOENIX -- Suspended owner Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
