Ukraine's president says 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens have been released by Russia in prisoner exchange
Updated 9/21/2022 5:59 PM
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's president says 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens have been released by Russia in prisoner exchange.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.