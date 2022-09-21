Theater community unites for special anti-censorship podcast

This combination of photos shows, from left, Bryan Cranston, RaÃºl Esparza, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, who will take part in The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund's 'Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast.' It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The theater community is banding together for a special podcast to combat censorship that features performances from plays and musicals under threat and appearances by Bryan Cranston, RaÃºl Esparza, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Richard Kind.



The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund's 'Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast' has readings, scenes and snippets from works including Tony Kushner's 'Angels in America,' Jonathan Larson's 'Rent' and Eve Ensler's 'The Vagina Monologues.' It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week.

'Boldly putting this art out there is really important,' said Tony-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa Kron, who is twice represented on the podcast. Her song with Jeanine Tesori 'Changing My Major' from 'Fun Home' is heard, and Kron also performs a scene from 'The Vagina Monologues.'

Other plays featured include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'An Octoroon,' Paula Vogel's 'Indecent,' Alice Childress' 'Trouble in Mind,' MoisÃ©s Kaufman's 'The Laramie Project,' Nilo Cruz's 'Anna in the Tropics' and 'My Name is Rachel Corrie' by Rachel Corrie.

Highlights include Cranston playing lawyer Roy Cohn and Kind playing his doctor in a scene from 'Angels in America,' Keenan-Bolger doing a monologue from 'My Name is Rachel Corrie' and Esparza reading a devastating section from 'The Laramie Project.' The Stonewall Chorale performs 'Seasons of Love' from 'Rent.'

The podcast makes clear that producers and schools sometimes face local pressure to avoid or scrap plans for plays and musicals that explore race and sexuality.

'Every time there have been steps forward in terms of widening civil rights, enfranchisement, the American promise that involves a multiracial, multi-gendered, full enfranchisement and much fuller democracy - every single time that's happened, there has been a violent backlash. And that's happening right now,' Kron said.

Kron also fears that theater creators will start to pull their punches in anticipation of what could happen. 'One of the insidious ways this kind of censorship moves is in self-censorship,' she said.

The podcast is hosted by Dramatists Legal Defense Fund board members Lydia Diamond and Cheryl Davis. Greg Jarrett serves as music director.

