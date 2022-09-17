Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew.

The Crew are 6-4-5 at home. The Crew rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 127 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Timbers are 3-6-6 in road games. Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with nine goals. The Timbers have scored 50.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has nine goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Niezgoda has scored nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-2-6, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

Timbers: Blake Bodily (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.