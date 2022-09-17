Higuain and Inter Miami visit D.C. United

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +136, Inter Miami CF +181, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two goals against the Columbus Crew.

United is 6-13-4 in Eastern Conference games. United has scored 32 goals while allowing 62 for a -30 goal differential.

Miami is 7-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 10-4 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal over the past 10 games.

Higuain has 12 goals and three assists for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.4 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Brek Shea (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.