Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit has a 54-89 record overall and a 29-43 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 39-34 on the road and 74-71 overall. The White Sox have the best team batting average in the AL at .261.

Saturday's game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 13 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .238 for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 12-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .287 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.