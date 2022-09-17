Army rolls by Villanova 49-10, gives Monken landmark victory

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns, Tyson Riley added a career-high 158 yards rushing and Army returned to its running roots in beating Villanova 49-10 on Saturday, giving coach Jeff Monken a landmark victory.

A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken's 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121.

'That doesn't have anything to do with me,' Monken said of his move up the Army victory list. 'It's these great players and and the players that have played here in the last few years that I've been here. I'm very fortunate to be the coach at West Point. I love this place. It's incredible to be able serve the Army and to serve this institution as the head coach and, you know, I hope there's a bunch more to come.'

Army threw one pass, which was incomplete, while rushing for the most yards ever given up by Villanova.

Jakobi Buchanan, listed at 6-feet, 260 pounds, rumbled 55 yards to help set up Tyler's 7-yard score in the first quarter. That was Buchanan's only carry as he left the game with a left knee injury.

The Wildcats (2-1), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, tied the game on Connor Watkins' 5-yard pass to Rayjuon Pringle. But Tyler went 23 yards before spinning into the end zone for a 14-7 lead and Army led the rest of the way.

Jabari Moore and Marquel Broughton had first-half interceptions for Army (1-2) with Broughton's leading to Cade Ballard's 6-yard score and a 21-7 halftime lead.



Riley added a 70-yard TD run early in the second half. Tyrell Robinson made it 42-10 with a 73-yard punt return in the final quarter for his fifth career TD of 70 yards or more.

