QB Jurkovec leads Boston College to 38-17 win over Maine

BOSTON -- Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season.

Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers' was a 51-yarder.

'We won a game,' BC coach Jeff Hafley said. 'Are there things that we probably could have done better? Definitely. Are there some really good things we did? We improved in a lot of areas.'

Joe Fagnano went 21 for 43 with 289 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions for the Black Bears (0-3).

Maine, a heavy underdog, led 10-7 in the opening quarter before BC scored on three of its next four possessions to open a 28-10 halftime edge.

'I thought we had one of our better starts of the year,' Black Bears coach Jordan Stevens said. 'It was good to see us come out from the beginning and do a really good job offensively and defensively. I thought it was the most efficient we've been all year.'

Jurkovec's 2-yard TD toss to tight end Takacs in the left corner of the end zone with just over a minute left in the opening quarter gave the Eagles the lead for good.

'We got our first win and guys have got to feel that win,' Jurkovec said. 'It was sloppy at times. We let them hang around when we had a chance to seal the game in the second half, but I was really pleased with how the O-line played. ... A lot of positives that we can build on from this game.'

Williams' 9-yard jet sweep for a score capped the ensuing drive and made it 21-10. Garwo scored on a 1-yard run with just over a minute left in the half.

Fagnano's 17-yard TD toss to Shawn Bowman gave the Black Bears their three-point edge.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maine: Played tough, especially early, jumping ahead and sacking Jurkovec twice - once each - in the initial two drives. It's something that should help when the Black Bears open Colonial Athletic Association play.

Boston College: The schedule gets back to reality for the Eagles, who return to Atlantic Coast Conference play the next four weeks. They'll need to find a way to protect Jurkovec better with a very young offensive line if they're going to get more than seven victories for the first time since 2009.

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Despite the 0-2 start, Hafley said he got a lot of encouragement this week. 'I appreciate all the calls and texts this week,' he said. "That means a lot.'

TEMPERS

It was somewhat of a chippy first half with at least a half-dozen skirmishes, including one at the very end of the half when a couple of BC players were in the middle of a group of Maine's as the teams were heading to their locker rooms.

Most of the mini dustups came when BC's defense was on the field.

UP NEXT

Maine: Hosts Villanova on Oct. 1.

Boston College: At Florida State next Saturday night.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25