Rosenberry scores to lead Rapids past Earthquakes 2-1
Posted9/15/2022 7:00 AM
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9).
Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9).
Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.
