Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

LA Galaxy players huddle before the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Julian Gressel, left, and LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, not seen, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite, not seen, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Leonard Owusu, Jake Nerwinski, Ryan Gauld and Tristan Blackmon, from left, celebrate Gauld's goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite, Cristian Dajome and Leonard Owusu , from left, celebrate Vite's goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER -- Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).

The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.