Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy
Posted9/15/2022 7:00 AM
VANCOUVER -- Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).
The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
