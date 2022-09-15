 

Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts

 
By Associated Press
Updated 9/15/2022 8:39 AM

The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, long known for environmental activism, says the company is transferring all of its voting shares into a trust 'dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.'

In a letter posted on the privately-held company's website on Wednesday night, founder Yvon Chouinard said the 50-year-old company would transfer 100% of the its voting stock to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and and 100% of its nonvoting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective.

 

Each year after reinvesting profits back into the company, Chouinard said remaining funds will be distributed as a dividend to the trusts in their ongoing efforts to fight the climate crisis.

Chouinard said the other options for the Ventura, California company to dedicate itself to protecting the planet - selling the company and donating the proceeds; or taking the company public - were not viable for Patagonia's ultimate goals.

'Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we'll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth,' Chouinard wrote.

Patagonia makes outdoor clothing, gear and accessories for everything from skiing to climbing and camping.

Chouinard said he 'never wanted to be a businessman,' and started Patagonia as a craftsman, making climbing gear for himself and his friends.

