 

Almada scores, Gudino earns shutout as Atlanta beats Orlando

  • Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo, right, gets past Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) but can't score during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Atlanta United's Amar Sejdic (13) and Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra (10) go up for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Orlando City's Rodrigo Schlegel (15) attempts to pass the ball as Atlanta United's Dom Dwyer, right, comes in to block during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Orlando City's Facundo Torres, right, tries to get around Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez, left, tries to get position on the ball in front of Orlando City's Ivan Angulo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Orlando City's Kyle Smith, left, makes a move in front of Atlanta United's Dom Dwyer during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Orlando City's Joao Moutinho, left, goes up for a head ball against Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo, left, clears the ball away from Orlando City's Rodrigo Schlegel (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Orlando City's Facundo Torres, left, battles for possession of the ball with Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

  • Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's Antonio Carlos (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/14/2022 8:09 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United earned a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando.

 

Both teams play on Saturday. Atlanta (10-12-9) hosts the Philadelphia Union, while Orlando (12-12-6) hosts Toronto.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

