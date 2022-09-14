Gun salute in London honors Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began a 38-minute journey to the Houses of Parliament
Updated 9/14/2022 8:30 AM
LONDON -- Gun salute in London honors Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began a 38-minute journey to the Houses of Parliament.
