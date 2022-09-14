Big Ben's bells toll as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin proceeds to Houses of Parliament to lie in state for 4 days
Updated 9/14/2022 8:27 AM
LONDON -- Big Ben's bells toll as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin proceeds to Houses of Parliament to lie in state for 4 days.
