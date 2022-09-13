Steelers star TJ Watt out at least 1 game with pec injury

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) follows a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Watt tied an NFL record with 22Â½ sacks last season on his way to capturing the Defensive Player of the Year award. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday's game against New England with a left pectoral injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the NFL Defensive Player of the Year won't play against the Patriots, but indicated the nature of the injury isn't as bad as initially feared.

Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati.

There were initial concerns that Watt could be out an extended period. Tomlin said the team is not in a rush to decide whether Watt should be placed on injured reserve and that Watt is getting second and third opinions on the injury.

Watt picked up a sack and had an interception in the opener, picking up right where he left off in 2021 when he tied an NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks.

The Steelers will turn to newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to fill in. Reed arrived in a trade with Denver on Aug. 31. The Steelers claimed Jones - who played with them briefly in 2021 before being cut - off waivers on Sept. 1.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL