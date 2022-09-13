Picault scores 2 goals to lead Dynamo past Revolution 3-1
HOUSTON -- Fafa Picault scored two goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Picault gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on a penalty kick and he also scored nine minutes later.
The Dynamo (9-16-6) also got a goal from Darwin Quintero.
Carles Gil tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the the Revolution (9-11-11).
The Dynamo play on the road on Sunday against Los Angeles FC. The Revolution will host CF Montreal on Saturday.
