Picault scores 2 goals to lead Dynamo past Revolution 3-1

HOUSTON -- Fafa Picault scored two goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Picault gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on a penalty kick and he also scored nine minutes later.

The Dynamo (9-16-6) also got a goal from Darwin Quintero.

Carles Gil tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the the Revolution (9-11-11).

The Dynamo play on the road on Sunday against Los Angeles FC. The Revolution will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

