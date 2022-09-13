Winfrey selects prison memoir 'That Bird Has My Wings'

NEW YORK -- Oprah Winfrey has selected a prison memoir by Jarvis Jay Masters, currently on death row in San Quentin State Prison in California, for her latest book club pick. Masters' 'That Bird Has My Wings: The Autobiography of an Innocent Man on Death Row' was first published in 2009.

Activists for years have called for the release of Masters, sentenced to death in 1990 for taking part in the murder of a San Quentin prison guard. Masters, first imprisoned in 1981 for armed robbery, has filed numerous appeals in efforts to have his murder conviction overturned. A hearing is scheduled for next month in federal court.

'A little more than 10 years ago, I was given a memoir by Jarvis Jay Masters, a man serving a death row sentence in San Quentin,' Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. 'His story, of a young boy victimized by addiction, poverty, violence, the foster care system, and later the justice system, profoundly touched me then, and still does today, which is why I'm naming 'That Bird Has My Wings' as my latest Oprah's Book Club selection.'

Masters said in a statement that he would be 'forever grateful' to Winfrey for choosing his book.

'I turned 60 this year, having entered San Quentin at the age 19. I wrote 'That Bird Has My Wings' while in solitary confinement, isolated and alone,' he said. 'My greatest hope at that time was that a few young people would read my story and learn from my mistakes. Thanks to Ms. Winfrey and her book club, my story will be introduced to a national audience. It is my greatest hope that their lives will be the better for it."

Supporters of Masters have backed his claims of innocence and cited him as a model of how people can transform themselves. In 'Don't Stop Believing That People Can Change,' a New York Times essay published in April, author Rebecca Solnit wrote that 'he has often defused potential violence and offered solace and a trustworthy ear to the sorrows of those around him.'

Masters has also written 'Finding Freedom: How Death Row Broke and Opened My Heart,' published in 1997.