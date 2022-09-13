Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands at British air force base in London
Updated 9/13/2022 12:54 PM
LONDON -- Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands at British air force base in London.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.