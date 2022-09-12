South Carolina loses defenders Kaba, Strachan for season

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) looks to throw a pass under pressure from South Carolina linebackers Jordan Burch (5) and Jordan Strachan (7) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer goes out to talk to his team during a time out against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba and backup defensive end Jordan Strachan for the season after both suffered ACL injuries during a weekend loss at Arkansas.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced the status of both players Monday, two days after the 44-30 loss to the Razorbacks. It's a huge blow for a South Carolina defense that faces No. 1 Georgia at home Saturday.

Kaba is a 6-foot-2, 239 pound junior from Clinton, North Carolina, who started the first two games for South Carolina (1-1). He had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

The 6-5, 245-pound Strachan is from Kingsland, Georgia, and in his sixth year of football after transferring from Georgia State. Strachan had 10 tackles and led the Gamecocks with three stops behind the line of scrimmage.

'I'm extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men,' Beamer said in a statement. 'They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us."

