Alcaraz, Ruud to play for 1st major title | US Open updates

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud.

The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.

