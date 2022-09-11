Albert Pujols cements place in history with HR No. 697

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) rounds third to greetings from third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that pushed the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run shot. He trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2). Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O'Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis' big inning.

Ryan Helsley then got Ben Gamel to fly out for his 16th save. Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.

METS 9, MARLINS 3

MIAMI -- Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help New York top Miami and maintain its slim lead atop the NL East.

TÃ³mas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets. Pitcher Max Scherzer, who is on the injured list but accompanied the team to Florida, was ejected by second base umpire Chad Fairchild after Nimmo had a triple negated in the first at-bat of the game.

Taijuan Walker (11-4) won his fourth decision against the Marlins this season, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out 10.

Jeff McNeil had three hits and Eduardo Escobar hit his 18th homer for New York, which improved to 46-22 against the NL East.

Miami's Brian Anderson homered twice.

Marlins starter JesÃºs Luzardo (3-7) was lifted after 3 1/3 innings. The left-hander gave up five runs, six hits, walked three and struck out three. He also hit two batters, ending a streak of four consecutive starts of at least six innings.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead Kansas City over Detroit and salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span.

Bobby Witt Jr. had a pair of hits, including a double, his 51st extra-base hit that leads all major league rookies.

Detroit starter Tyler Alexander (3-10) went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports