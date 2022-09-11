Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy's residence in Scotland
Updated 9/11/2022 10:23 AM
EDINBURGH, Scotland -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy's residence in Scotland.
Article Comments
