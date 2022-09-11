Thousands of people line streets of Edinburgh's Royal Mile as hearse with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin passes by
Updated 9/11/2022 10:18 AM
EDINBURGH, Scotland -- Thousands of people line streets of Edinburgh's Royal Mile as hearse with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin passes by.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.