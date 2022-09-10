 

King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at accession ceremony

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/10/2022 7:00 AM

LONDON -- King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at accession ceremony.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 