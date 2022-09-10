King Charles III approves order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a public holiday; date not yet announced
Posted9/10/2022 7:00 AM
LONDON -- King Charles III approves order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a public holiday; date not yet announced.
