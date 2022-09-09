 

White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/9/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics after Yoan Moncada had five hits on Thursday in a 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Oakland is 22-47 in home games and 50-88 overall. The Athletics have gone 18-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 70-68 overall and 36-32 in road games. The White Sox have a 56-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Elvis Andrus has 28 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 