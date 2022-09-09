 

Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

  • Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.

    Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Casper Ruud, of Norway, celebrates winning the first set against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.

    Casper Ruud, of Norway, celebrates winning the first set against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.

    Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot between his legs to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.

    Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot between his legs to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/10/2022 7:00 AM

NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe's run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night.

No. 3 Alcaraz moved ahead by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch and could have ended the semifinal when he held a match point in the fourth set. Tiafoe saved that and forced a fifth set by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament.

 

Showing no signs of fatigue from his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal win that ended at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Alcaraz was better down the stretch, taking four of the last five games.

Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line: The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.

Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway, claimed a 55-shot point to cap the opening set of his semifinal and wound up beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

