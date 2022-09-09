Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

-
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, climbs over the net after a volley with Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Casper Ruud, of Norway, celebrates winning the first set against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, makes an off-balance shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, reacts during competition against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Coach Christian Ruud, left, reacts while watching his son Casper Ruud, of Norway, compete against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot at the net to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot at the net to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot between his legs to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot between his legs to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, takes a break between games against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, takes a break between sets against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, gestures to the crowd after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe's run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night.
No. 3 Alcaraz moved ahead by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch and could have ended the semifinal when he held a match point in the fourth set. Tiafoe saved that and forced a fifth set by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament.
Showing no signs of fatigue from his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal win that ended at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Alcaraz was better down the stretch, taking four of the last five games.
Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line: The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.
Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway, claimed a 55-shot point to cap the opening set of his semifinal and wound up beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
